G20 must address challenges to global economy: RBI Guv

Uncertainties cloud global economy, G20 nations must resolutely address challenges: RBI Governor

Governor Das called on G20 to address threats to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade and strains on global value chains

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2023, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 11:47 ist
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the 1st G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bengaluru, Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges, like threats to financial stability and debt distress that confront the global economy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Das said although the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months and there is now greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or softer recession, "yet uncertainties lie ahead of us."

"Together we must resolutely address the challenges that confront us, including those that are of medium to long-term nature such as threats to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade and strains on global value chains. We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a trajectory of strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth," Das said.

Also Read | G20 finance leaders to gauge global economic toll on Ukraine war anniversary

This is the first meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 -- a grouping of developing and developed nations -- under the India Presidency.

The RBI Governor said G20 is poised for a transformational journey and within the finance track, the effort will be to entrench unwavering faith in G20 as a multilateral forum to address challenges.

Also Read | FM Sitharaman holds bilateral meetings with G20 ministers, pitches for global framework to regulate crypto

In her inaugural address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the G20 discussions in 2023 under the India Presidency will focus on exploring holistic solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

"The G20 can transform lives across the globe by leveraging the complementary strengths of members while respecting country needs and circumstances. It can be an incubator of new ideas... and a forum to listen to the voices of the 'Global South'," Sitharaman said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
G20
G20 summit
RBI
Shaktikanta Das
Bengaluru
Nirmala Sitharman

What's Brewing

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

Rihanna to perform 'Black Panther' song at Oscars

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

DH Toon | It's an unjust world...

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

Big freeze, heat wave: Wild weather hits US

What happened to gentle spring?

What happened to gentle spring?

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

Identify illegal mines, plug revenue loss

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

One year on, where is the Ukraine war heading?

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

Hit hardest by Covid school closures, teens need help 

 