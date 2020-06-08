Union minister Shripad Naik tests negative for coronavirus

Union AYUSH minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik on Sunday said he and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

"We gave our samples for testing on Friday after one of our neighbours in my native village, who is working as a health worker at Mangor Hill in Vasco, tested positive for COVID-19. He was one of the eight workers who have tested positive. The results came negative for me and my family," Naik told PTI.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Goa's COVID-19 case count mounted to 300 on Sunday, mainly on account of new cases being reported from Mangor Hill area, which has since been declared a containment zone.