Union minister Shripad Naik tests negative for COVID-19

Union minister Shripad Naik tests negative for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 08 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 00:22 ist

Union AYUSH minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik on Sunday said he and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.

"We gave our samples for testing on Friday after one of our neighbours in my native village, who is working as a health worker at Mangor Hill in Vasco, tested positive for COVID-19. He was one of the eight workers who have tested positive. The results came negative for me and my family," Naik told PTI.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Goa's COVID-19 case count mounted to 300 on Sunday, mainly on account of new cases being reported from Mangor Hill area, which has since been declared a containment zone. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayush Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Shripad Naik

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 