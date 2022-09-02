Unscientific tree felling procedure kills birds, nestlings in Kerala, three held

Scores of birds, including nestlings, as well as unhatched eggs were killed when a tree was cut down for highway widening in Malappuram, Kerala, without proper planning and scientific procedure.

The forest department registered a case against three persons, including the road works’ contractor and the operator of the earth mover that felled the tree.

A video of the incident, which took place on Thursday at Kolappuram, around 20 kilometres from Malappuram town, gathered digital momentum, and was strongly condemned.

The widespread protests prompted authorities to act accordingly. Around 40 birds, including nestlings, were killed and many eggs were damaged.

On Thursday, the tree was felled without removing the birds, pruning its branches or figuring out proper cutting techniques.

In the video, birds were seen flying out in flocks, and others had made nests in the tree, and some of the nestlings could be seen getting killed as the tree fell on the road. Many broken eggs were also seen strewn on the road.

A local passerby, who captured the felling on mobile phone, posted the video on social media. A few local people rescued some of the injured birds by giving them water and some were handed over to forest officials.

After the incident gathered traction on social media and public ire, Kerala forest minister A K Saseendran intervened. He announced that forest officials were directed to impose stringent sections of wildlife protection laws against the accused.

Forest officials said a case was registered by invoking Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act. At present, three persons were held in connection with the incident. All were non-Malayalis contracted for the road work.