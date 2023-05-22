Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu died at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 71.

Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment at the hospital and the end came in the afternoon following multiple organ failure, sources said.

Sarath Babu, who acted in many films as lead actor, earned fame for his brilliant performance in various other roles.

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's Sagara Sangamam, Apathbandhavudu and Nagarjuna-starrer Criminal.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies, especially alongside superstar Rajinikanth in films including Mullum Malarum, Velaikkaran, Annamalai, and Muthu.

The actor with a soft voice was known for his memorable roles including those in Mullum Malarum and Nenjathai Killathey.