Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's Sagara Sangamam, Apathbandhavudu and Nagarjuna-starrer Criminal

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 22 2023, 17:43 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 17:43 ist
Sarath Babu. Credit: IANS Photo

Veteran Telugu actor Sarath Babu died at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 71.

Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment at the hospital and the end came in the afternoon following multiple organ failure, sources said.

Sarath Babu, who acted in many films as lead actor, earned fame for his brilliant performance in various other roles.

Some of his well-known films include K Viswanath's Sagara Sangamam, Apathbandhavudu and Nagarjuna-starrer Criminal.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies, especially alongside superstar Rajinikanth in films including Mullum Malarum, Velaikkaran, Annamalai, and Muthu.

The actor with a soft voice was known for his memorable roles including those in Mullum Malarum and Nenjathai Killathey.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Telugu movies
Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Parineeti Copra details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Copra details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years in Pakistan's

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years in Pakistan's

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

 