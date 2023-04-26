Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya dies

PTI
PTI, Kozhikode,
  • Apr 26 2023, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 14:18 ist
Mamukoya. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya died here on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 77.

He was recently hospitalised following a stroke.

India News
Malayalam film industry

