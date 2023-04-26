Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya dies

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukoya died here on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 77.
Following his death, messages poured in on social media from actors and members of the general public expressing grief and conveying their condolences.
He was recently hospitalised following a stroke.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child
Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away
From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter
Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies
Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut