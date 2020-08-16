TN Deputy CM prays for speedy recovery of SPB

Voice of 'dear brother' should echo once again: Tamil Nadu DyCm on S P Balasubrahmanyam

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Aug 16 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 15:55 ist
Admitted to city-based MGM Healthcare on August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, the singer-actor continues to be on life support and stable. Credit: Facebook/@SPB

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday prayed for the speedy recovery of renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, on life support after being hospitalised for Covid-19, saying the voice of his "dear brother" should once again echo in the silver screen.

Admitted to city-based MGM Healthcare on August 5 after testing positive for the coronavirus, the singer-actor continues to be on life support and stable, the hospital had said on Saturday. In a statement, Panneerselvam, also AIADMK Coordinator, recalled Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, crooning the evergreen hit "Ayiram Nilave vaa" for the late Chief Minister and party founder M G Ramachandran in the hit "Adimai Penn" in the 1960s.

The singer only tasted success in his career, he said, adding, the former had won the hearts of "lakhs" of fans across the world with his songs. "I was saddened to know he is severely affected by the coronavirus," he said.

A song sung by Balasubrahmanyam welcoming the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa would be played in all party meetings, he recalled. "I pray God Almighty dear that brother S P Balasubrahmanyam should recover soon and return home and his honey-like voice should once again echo in the silver screen," Panneerselvam added. 

