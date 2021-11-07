We'll cut your tongues if you pass unnecessary comments: Telangana CM lashes out at BJP

An enraged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said "we'll cut your (Telangana BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments on us", according to ANI.

Rao's remarks followed his statement about the Centre not having taken any action against China for 'attacking Arunachal Pradesh'.

He also said the Centre had been lying about fuel prices.

"Centre has lied on petrol and diesel prices, crude oil prices was 105 US dollars in 2014 and now it is 83 US dollars. BJP lied to public saying that prices of petrol and diesel have increased internationally", he was quoted telling ANI.

"We will support the farmers who are protesting against 3 farm laws. What has BJP did in the last 7 years? India’s GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Centre has increased taxes unnecessarily, he added.

