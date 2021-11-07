We'll cut your tongues: Telangana CM lashes out at BJP

We'll cut your tongues if you pass unnecessary comments: Telangana CM lashes out at BJP

He also said the Centre had been lying about fuel prices

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 20:36 ist
Chandrashekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

An enraged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said "we'll cut your (Telangana BJP leaders) tongues if you pass unnecessary comments on us", according to ANI.

Rao's remarks followed his statement about the Centre not having taken any action against China for 'attacking Arunachal Pradesh'.

He also said the Centre had been lying about fuel prices.

"Centre has lied on petrol and diesel prices, crude oil prices was 105 US dollars in 2014 and now it is 83 US dollars. BJP lied to public saying that prices of petrol and diesel have increased internationally", he was quoted telling ANI.

"We will support the farmers who are protesting against 3 farm laws. What has BJP did in the last 7 years? India’s GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Centre has increased taxes unnecessarily, he added.

Telangana
K Chandrashekar Rao
BJP
Indian Politics
China

