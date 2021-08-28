'Why didn't Kerala CM marry his daughter to SC member?'

'Why did Kerala CM not marry his daughter to member of SC community', asks Kerala Congress MP K Suresh

Kodikkunnil Suresh’s statement was not backed by Congress leaders in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 28 2021, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 21:54 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh has made a controversial statement that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stand on renaissance was a farce as he had not married off his daughter to a member from the Scheduled Caste community.

“Vijayan became a renaissance leader after the Sabarimala women entry issue. But if Vijayan was sincere on his renaissance stand he should have married off his daughter to a member from the SC community. There are many young SC leaders within the CPM itself. Vijayan’s renaissance stand was just a farce,” Suresh, who is also the Kerala PCC working president, said while causing a stir in Thiruvananthapuram after seeking a CBI probe into alleged malpractice in SC-ST welfare and development funds distribution.

Suresh’s statement was not backed by Congress leaders in Kerala. Leader of opposition V D Satheesan said that Suresh's statement was not the Congress’s stand.  

Vijayan’s daughter Veena married Kerala Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyaz last year. Riyaz was then a DYFI national president and after winning in the Kerala Assembly elections, he was made a minister. It was both Riyaz and Veena's second marriage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Congress
CPI(M)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

 