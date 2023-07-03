Will stop Karnataka’s efforts on Mekedatu reservoir: Tamil Nadu

Will stop K'taka's efforts on Mekedatu reservoir: TN

TN's Water Resources Minister said the neighbouring state’s plan was in contradiction to the Supreme Court ruling.

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 20:58 ist
Karnataka’s decision to build a dam in Mekedatu has been a source of friction between the two states. Credit: iStock Photo

Accusing the Karnataka Government of raking up the Mekedatu issue every now and then possibly due to “political compulsion”, Tamil Nadu on Monday asserted that it will never allow construction of a reservoir across River Cauvery, saying any such move is against the verdict of the Supreme Court. 

In a statement, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan also said the Tamil Nadu government will take every effort to ensure that Karnataka releases water for irrigation purposes as stipulated by the 2018 Supreme Court judgment. He said the Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) has written to the Chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to advise Karnataka to release water for the month of July on time to ensure that kuruvai (short-term crop) is not affected in the state. 

On Mekedatu, the Minister said it has become a habit for the Karnataka Government to rake up the construction of a reservoir across Cauvery every now and then. “I don’t know whether it is due to political compulsion. Whatever it may be, Tamil Nadu will never allow a dam to be built in Mekedatu across Cauvery,” Durai Murugan said. 

Referring to media reports that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had spoken about permission for the project during his meeting with Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the TN Minister said the neighbouring state’s plan was in contradiction to the Supreme Court ruling. 

Also Read | Will ask Stalin to ‘go back’ after his return from Karnataka: Annamalai

“Chief Minister (M K Stalin) told the Prime Minister thrice since 2021 that he shouldn’t allow Karnataka to build a dam, while I have stressed the same with the Union Government on several occasions. The Centre has told us that they won’t grant any permission without the concurrence of Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Durai Murugan also said the CWMA didn’t take up discussion on Mekedatu on February 10, April 11, and June 30 due to objections from the Tamil Nadu government. He said the government will place strong arguments against the project when the SC takes up the case for hearing. 

“The Tamil Nadu government will take all steps to protect the rights of the state and farmers who are dependent on Cauvery water. The government will also take appropriate action on Mekedatu,” the minister said.

Karnataka’s decision to build a dam in Mekedatu ostensibly to meet growing drinking water needs of Bengaluru before the Cauvery water enters Tamil Nadu has been a source of friction between the two states. 

While Karnataka says it is well within its rights to construct the dam, Tamil Nadu opposes the same saying the project cannot be implemented without the concurrence of the lower riparian state. 

Tamil Nadu also contends that the Karnataka Government’s action was against the 2007 final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the 2018 Supreme Court verdict. 

Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Cauvery water issue
Mekedatu
