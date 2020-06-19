YSRCP wins all four Rajya Sabha seats; Reliance Industries Parimal Nathwani to represent Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP has won all the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh that went for polls on Friday.

With this victory, YSRCP’s strength in the upper house went up to six. Andhra has a total of 11 seats in Rajya Sabha.

The biennial elections to the house of elders in Parliament were scheduled to be held on March 26. But the elections, where MLAs are the voters, could not be held then due to the COVID-19 incidence.

Though the opposition TDP, with 23 MLAs officially (three of them had switched to YSRCP) has fielded Varla Ramaiah as its candidate, the ruling party with 151 MLAs had a comfortable gain of all seats.

YSRCP has fielded state ministers Mopidevi Venkatramana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and industrialists Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani.

Nathwani is a close associate of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and has earlier represented Jharkhand in the Rajya Sabha.”

“I thank CM Jaganmohan Reddy for reposing faith in me and will work with him for further development of the state,” Nathwani, senior group president, Reliance Industries Limited said.

YSRCP leaders state that Nathwani’s representation would provide leverage to the state on the industrial front.

The ruling party in AP has 22 Lok Sabha members, out of the total 25 seats in the lower house from the state.