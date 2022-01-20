Speak Out: January 20, 2022

Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Wednesday joined the BJP just three weeks ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.
She joined the BJP in presence of Uttar Pradesh state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP media department head Anil Baluni, at party headquarters here.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112
Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system
New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh
Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime
What’s all the hype about the metaverse?
F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss
Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official