Special train with over 1,200 workers leaves Indore for West Bengal

A 'Shramik' special train carrying 1,250 stranded migrant workers left Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for Bardhaman in West Bengal, a Western Railway (WR) official said.

The train is scheduled to halt at Bhopal to pick up nearly 350 more labourers during its journey via Durgapur and Asansol, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has made arrangements to send back migrant workers from WB stranded in different parts of the central Indian state due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown since March 25.

These workers were hired primarily by cosmetic industry in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 17 had written a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, asking her to request the Railway Ministry to run special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers from his state.