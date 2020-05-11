Special trains: Passengers advised to reach 90 minutes early, carry own food, blankets

Those passengers travelling in AC special trains, to be operated by Indian Railways from May 12, have to reach station 90 minutes early and bring own food and blankets, as per the standard operating procedure ( SOP) announced by the national transporter.

The railway announced new set of rules and guidelines on services and reservation for these trains. The 15 pair trains will leave or arrive to national capital from various states to help those stranded people to reach their home from Tuesday onwards. However, Shramikh special trains for migrant workers will continue to operate.

The railways also clarified that other regular Passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services will remain cancelled until further advice.

The special trains will have only First, Second & Third AC fare structure of Rajdhani trains. However catering charges will not be collected as no food will be supplied by railways. Passengers are advised to bring their own food, a spokesperson said.

"Provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis," he said in a statement.

Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted. Maximum Advance Reservation Period (ARP) will be of maximum 7 days.

Only confirmed e-tickets shall be booked. Booking of RAC/Waiting list ticket and on board booking by ticket checking staff shall not be permitted. Current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall not be permitted. No Unreserved tickets (UTS) shall be permitted.

All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the train.

Highlights :