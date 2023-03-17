Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

SpiceJet derosters two pilots for keeping beverage cup on cockpit's centre console

One of the pilots was also seen holding a 'gujiya' (a sweet dish) and another piece of 'gujiya' was also kept near the cup

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2023, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 08:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A cup of beverage kept on the centre console of the cockpit during a flight has resulted in two SpiceJet pilots being derostered pending an inquiry, as any spillage of the beverage could have caused safety issues for the aircraft.

The incident happened on the Delhi-Guwahati flight on March 8, Holi, and the airline took action against the pilot and the first officer on Wednesday, according to a source.

A picture of the paper cup with the beverage kept on the centre console of the aircraft was shared on social media. One of the pilots was also seen holding a 'gujiya' (a sweet dish) and another piece of 'gujiya' was also kept near the cup.

Also Read | Skyrocketing airfares to Kashmir worry tourism players

In a statement on Thursday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said both pilots have been off-rostered pending an inquiry.

"SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit, which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation," the spokesperson said.

The source said that slippage of the beverage onto the central console could have even resulted in a short circuit and a safety hazard for the flight mid-air.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Airlines
India News
Spicejet

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

UK to show India's Kohinoor as a 'symbol of conquest'

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

B'luru railway murder: Woman killed by husband’s kin

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

Oscars welcome, but what do they signal?

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

Bengaluru receives first splash of pre-monsoon showers

 