Stalling sessions is equal to betrayal of people: VP

Expressing concern over unruly behaviour of MPs and MLAs, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that stalling the functioning of the Parliament and legislatures was equal to subverting democracy and betraying people.

Speaking after presenting Democracy Awards at a function organized by the Maharashtra State Election Commission, in Mumbai, Naidu, who is the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said that he was deeply distressed by the behaviour of some sections in the Rajya Sabha during the last two years.

He expressed his displeasure towards members disregarding rules and conventions leading to pandemonium in the House.

"The members of the Rajya Sabha have a special responsibility to lead by example. If MPs and MLAs resort to slogan-shouting and disrupting the proceedings, they would be rendering a disservice to Parliamentary democracy," said Naidu.

He expressed his anguish over the objectionable comments made by a member of the Lok Sabha about a woman presiding officer, which he said would demean the Parliamentary democracy.

Pointing out that the ruling and opposition parties should not treat each other as enemies or adversaries, the vice president said that respecting the mandate of the people and allowing the governments of the day to deliver as per the mandate must be an essential principle of functioning of legislatures.

Observing that both ruling and opposition parties have a shared responsibility in ensuring the effective functioning of the Parliament and legislatures, Naidu urged them to adopt a spirit of mutual respect and accommodation.

The Vice President stressed that democracy was all about debate, discussion and decision and they cannot be replaced by disorder, disruption and delay in legislation “which is nothing but a negation of the spirit of democracy”.