<p>New Delhi: Shifting gears in campaign before the announcement of poll schedule for Bihar, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will unveil its agenda for the 'Extreme Backward Classes' (EBCs) on Wednesday that is likely to promise employment and educational opportunities as well as legal protection from atrocities.</p><p>The bloc is likely to unveil women's agenda on September 26, which may include debt-waiver and other promises.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, senior CPI(ML)L MP Sudama Prasad among others will attend the unveiling of the 'nyay sankalp' for EBCs at Hotel Chanakya in Patna at 3 pm. </p><p>Rahul and other Congress leaders will be in Patna on Wednesday to attend the meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC).</p><p>Sources said a meeting of senior Bihar leaders on Tuesday gave final touches to the EBC agenda. </p><p>The EBCs include 112 castes and constitute around 36% of Bihar's population. Castes like Teli, Mallah, Kanu and Dhanuk are among the prominent EBC castes. </p><p>The Bihar Assembly had passed a Bill increasing reservation for OBCs, including for EBCs from 18 per cent to 25 per cent, after the caste survey but it was nullified by a High Court order.</p><p>Sources indicated that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's promises for EBCs may include one on increasing quota benefits and legal protection. It may also include a law on the lines of SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act to enable EBCs fight atrocities against community members.</p><p>As Nitish's JD(U) is said to have an influence over EBC votes, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies are working over time to woo voters from these communities.</p><p>RJD has appointed Mangani Lal Mandal, an EBC for the first time as its Bihar chief. Mandal belongs to Dhanuk caste while Congress has also created a department for EBCs.</p><p>Parties like RJD and Congress are also looking to field more EBC candidates than the last time. Sources said RJD is working hard to change its perception as just a Muslim-Yadav (MY) party. </p><p>In 2020, only four of RJD's 19 EBC candidates won, indicating that the EBCs did not rally behind it, as against JD(U) which managed victory for 12 of its 17 EBC nominees.</p>