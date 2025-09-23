Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc to unveil agenda for extreme backward classes

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, senior CPI(ML)L MP Sudama Prasad among others will attend the unveiling of the ‘nyay sankalp’ for EBCs at Hotel Chanakya in Patna.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 16:56 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsEBCsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us