States have power to provide PG admissions quota to govt doctors serving in remote areas, rules SC

  • Aug 31 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 13:57 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday held that states are empowered to make special provisions for granting quota in admissions in PG courses to government doctors serving in remote areas.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra held that states have legislative competence to make special provisions for reservation.

The top court said that the Medical Council of India (MCI) regulation that barred such reservation is arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The bench said that the MCI is a statutory body and has no power to make provisions for reservations.

The judgement was pronounced on a plea by Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and others contending that giving reservation benefits would encourage those working in government hospitals and in rural areas.

The bench also comprised justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, M R Shah, and Aniruddha Bose.

