States under pressure to sanction genetically modified: Activists

The Coalition for GM Free India has alleged that the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) was coercing state governments to issue no-objection certificates to conduct field trials of the genetically modified (GM) seeds.

In a letter to Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the coalition's Kavitha Kuruganti said though the GEAC acknowledges agriculture as state subject, the regulatory regime of issuing no objection system (NOC) is being dismantled to ensure states have no say in the decision making.

It said multiple attempts have been to dilute the NOC system and cited the coercion of Telangana and Gujarat governments in the 149th meeting of the GEAC, which took place on May 17.

"When state governments like Telangana and Gujarat have declined to provide NOCs, the GEAC is forcing them to provide reasons or break their silence. Why should a statutory regulator be pressuring state governments in this manner?," the letter asked.

The letter said GEAC was working under pressure from the biotech industry and expressed concern over exemptions from NOC given to event selection trials.

The letter also highlighted the decision to not notify the state governments if field trials take place in the 42 "notified" sites.

"This is a dangerous proposal," the letter said, citing the Sopory Committee report that said Bikaneri Bt cotton may have been contaminated by proprietary genetic material.

"Moreover, such institutes are usually the locations where gene banks are maintained. Importantly, should trials in notified field trial sites not have NOC for each season?," the letter asked.

The committee also noted that despite a Supreme Court-appointed body recommending a ban on the herbicide-tolerant cotton, the GEAC. "We have noted the progress that Mahyco's RRF (roundup ready flex) cotton is making inexorably towards commercial cultivation approval from regulators," it said, expressing concern over a report of the sub-committee not being made public.