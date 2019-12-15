Students not involved in violence: Jamia

Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday said violence happened in south Delhi during protest by people of nearby areas against the amended Citizenship Act and not during student agitation.

In a statement, the university said that it has already declared winter vacation and postponed semester examination after a clash between police and students on Friday.

"A large number of students staying in hostels have already left and the Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar appealed to the students to maintain peace," it said.