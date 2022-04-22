'Staff not allowed in Delhi schools without screening'

Students, staff shouldn't be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning

It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 14:42 ist

Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning, the Delhi government said on Friday in a set of Covid-19 guidelines issued for schools.

It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Also Read | Two Omicron sub-variants found in Bengaluru: Report

"Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items," the government stated.

The national capital has seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the past few days.

On Thursday, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases. It was 1,009 on Wednesday, 632 on Tuesday and 501 on Monday. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus locckdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

 