Sub-standard law colleges a worrying trend: Justice N V Ramana

The next Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana on Sunday expressed his concern over many sub-standard law Colleges, imparting legal education in the country, saying that it was a "very worrying trend", which also contributed to overall pendency of cases.

"The Judiciary has taken a note of this, and is attempting to correct the same. One of the consequences of the poor quality of legal education in the country is the exploding pendency in the country," he said.

There are nearly 3.8 crore cases pending in all the courts in India despite the large number of advocates in the country. Of course, this number must be seen in the context of the around 130 crore population of India, he added in virtual address in convocation of Visakhapatnam-based, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University.

He pointed out that there are more than 1500 law colleges and law schools in the country and nearly 1.50 lakh students graduate from these Universities including the 23 National Law Universities.

"This is a truly astounding number. This demonstrates that the concept that the legal profession is a rich man’s profession is coming to an end, and people from all walks of life are now entering the profession because of the number of opportunities and increasing availability of legal education in the country," he said.

Justice Ramana stressed at making a collective effort to revamp the educational system to ensure that students can have the right outlook to their career and life outside.

"The education system is currently not equipped to build the character of our students, to develop a social consciousness and responsibility. Students are often caught in the “rat race”," he said.