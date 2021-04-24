Sudden drop in Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases 

There has been a sudden drop in Covid-19 cases in the financial capital Mumbai even as cases in Maharashtra posted 67,000-plus daily cases on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 67,160 cases and 676 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, according to the Public Health Department.

In Mumbai, 5,867 cases and 71 deaths were reported, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

During the week, Mumbai has reported 7,000-plus cases on an average daily.

Maharashtra has been reporting 65,000-plus cases daily if one takes the week's average.

During the day, 63,818 patients were discharged taking the total cured patients to 34,68,610.

The recovery rate is around 82.02 per cent, state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.