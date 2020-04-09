Sufficient fertiliser availabile in the country - Gowda

The government will ensure that sufficient quantity of fertiliser is available across the country including Karnataka during coming Kharif season, Union fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Thursday.

The government is committed to supply adequate quantity of fertilisers to farmers on time. Department of fertilisers is closely monitoring the production, movement & availability of fertilisers, and is in regular touch with State Governments and Ministry of Railways, said Gowda.

"As far as Karnataka is concerned, there is no shortage of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in the State. We are working in close coordination with the Karnataka Government on this matter. As of now, the State has stock of 7.3 lakh tons against monthly requirement of 2.57 lakh tonns,Gowda said.

All fertiliser plants across the country including National fertilisers Limited opeating in full capacity said the Minister.