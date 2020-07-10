Supreme Court allows service of summons through email, fax, instant messaging apps

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed sending of summons through email, fax and instant messaging applications.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna passed the order in a Suo Motu matter related to extension of limitation due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Attorney General K K Venugopal sought such a direction, while maintaining that the government was not comfortable with issuance of notice through WhatsApp messenger as it was a completely encrypted platform.

The court, however, said the blue tick feature would prove that summons has been served.