Supreme Court allows service of summons through email, fax, instant messaging apps

SC allows service of summons through email, fax, IM

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jul 10 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 21:23 ist
Credit: PTI/File photo

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed sending of summons through email, fax and instant messaging applications.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna passed the order in a Suo Motu matter related to extension of limitation due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Attorney General K K Venugopal sought such a direction, while maintaining that the government was not comfortable with issuance of notice through WhatsApp messenger as it was a completely encrypted platform.

The court, however, said the blue tick feature would prove that summons has been served.

Supreme Court
summons
email
WhatsApp
K K Venugopal

