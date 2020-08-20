Supreme Court refuses Prashant Bhushan's plea to defer hearing on contempt case

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the submission of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt proceedings in which he has been held guilty be heard by another top court bench.

Refsing his plea to defer the hearing on his sentence till his review petition against conviction for criminal contempt is filed and decided, SC says the judgement is complete only after the sentence.

The bench also comprising Justices B R Gavi and Krishna Murari told senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Bhushan, that he is asking them to commit an "act of impropriety" by saying that argument on sentencing be heard by another bench.

The hearing in the matter is going on.

More to follow...

