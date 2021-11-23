Supreme Court rejects plea for change in land use for Central Vista

SC rejects plea to change land use for Central Vista

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 23 2021, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 11:19 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea on the issue of a proposed change in the use of a plot of land where the new official residences of the Vice President and the Prime Minister are stipulated as part of the Central Vista project in Delhi.

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Central Vista
Narendra Modi
India News

