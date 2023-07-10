Supreme Court to hear pleas related to Manipur violence on July 11

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear on July 11 the matter related to Manipur violence, reported news agency ANI.
It will also hear tomorrow the Manipur government’s plea against High Court order allowing the restoration of internet in the state.
More details are awaited.
