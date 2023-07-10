Supreme Court to hear pleas related to Manipur violence on July 11

SC to hear pleas related to Manipur violence tomorrow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 12:22 ist
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear on July 11 the matter related to Manipur violence, reported news agency ANI

More details are awaited. 

 

Supreme Court
Manipur
India News

