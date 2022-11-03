Red Fort attack case: SC upholds death penalty to Arif

Supreme Court upholds death penalty to Mohammed Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case

Arif, a Pakistan national, had been found guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy and waging war against the country

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2022, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 12:44 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition filed by Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Mohammed Arif alias Ashfaq against the capital punishment awarded to him in the 2000 Red Fort attack case.

"His guilt has been proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition," said a bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi, following an open court hearing.

Arif, a Pakistan national, had been found guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy and waging war against the country. Three people, including two Army jawans, were killed in the Red Fort attack that happened on Dec. 22, 2000. In November 2005, a trial court had awarded a death sentence to Arif. The trial court also imposed a fine of Rs 4.35 lakh on him. Then in 2007, the Delhi High Court upheld his death sentence.

In August 2011, the Supreme Court confirmed Arif's death sentence for carrying out the attack. The apex court also dismissed his review petition later in August 2011. On April 28, 2014, however, the top court made the decision to stay his execution. Then, in 2016, the Supreme Court decided to once again hear his review petition.
 

Supreme Court
Lashkar-e-Taiba
India News
Red Fort

