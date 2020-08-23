Swara's comment is not an attack on SC: Attorney General refuses consent to initiate contempt action

Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined to grant his nod for initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Swara Bhaskar for her comments against the Supreme Court.

Usha Shetty sought the AG's consent to a petition demanding to take contempt action against Swara.

On February 1, 2020, Swara reportedly said, "We are living in a country where the Supreme Court states that demolition of Babri Masjid was unlawful and in the same judgement rewards the same people who brought down the mosque".

In his reply to the letter, Venugopal said, "the comment is not an attack on the institution...does not constitute criminal contempt".

With regard to her comment, "we are in a situation where our courts are not sure whether they believe in the Constitution or not", the AG said that it is a vague statement and not related to any particular court. "Something which is so general that no one would take any serious note of this statement".

Under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, a consent from the Attorney General or Solicitor General is required to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against anyone.

Petitioner Shetty has now approached the office of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the necessary consent.