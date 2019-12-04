Swedish royal couple wind up Delhi leg of India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden had an eventful Delhi leg of their five-day India visit during which they met the top leadership here and and the two countries signed agreements in the fields of science and technology and shipping.

The King of Sweden held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who then hosted him for a lunch.

The two leaders inaugurated the first High-Level Innovation Dialogue initiated under the aegis of Joint Innovation Partnership Agreement signed during PM Modi's visit to Sweden in April 2018, the Ministry Of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Innovation Dialogue saw the participation of researchers and business community supported by political leadership. They deliberated on ideas of future cooperation to find affordable, scalable technologies to tackle challenges of sustainable growth and minimizing the impact of climate change.

Later in the evening of December 2, the King met President Ram Nath Kovind after which three cooperation agreements in the fields of polar research, science and technology and shipping were signed.

The Swedish King also presided over a round table meeting where he and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with the CEOs of both sides to explore new opportunities for economic collaboration.

The Queen visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences- Delhi. The royal couple are also visiting Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.