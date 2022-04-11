Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw CUET

Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution to withdraw CUET

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the proposal to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to courses offered by central varsities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution, urging the Central government to withdraw the entrance test.

There is no doubt that this CUET, like NEET will sideline the diverse school education system across the country, grossly undermine the relevance of overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools and make students rely upon coaching centres for improving their entrance examination scores, it said.

CUET scores mandatory for UG admissions, except for activity-oriented courses

"The Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country," it said.

Opposing the resolution, BJP staged a walkout while the others including main opposition party, the AIADMK and ruling DMK's allies--Congress and the Left parties among others, supported the resolution.

Speaker M Appavu said the resolution has been adopted unanimously. 

