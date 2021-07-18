Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin pays homage to Stan Swamy

Stalin had condoled Stan Swamy’s death on July 5

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jul 18 2021, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 19:08 ist
Stalin, accompanied by his half-sister Kanimozhi, State Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse, and party leaders, paid respect to the deceased Jesuit father. Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday visited the prestigious Loyola College here to pay homage to the “ashes” of Fr. Stan Swamy, who died at a Mumbai hospital on July 5, hours before his bail plea was to be heard.

Stalin, accompanied by his half-sister Kanimozhi, State Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse, and party leaders, paid respect to the deceased Jesuit father, who was born in Viragallur village in Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu.

A statement from the DIPR said Stalin paid homages to the “ashes” of Stan Sway at the Loyola College premises here. He also placed a wreath near a portrait of the deceased activist.

Stan Swamy
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu

