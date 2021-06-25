Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till July 5, relaxes curbs

TN extends Covid-19 lockdown till July 5, relaxes curbs

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 25 2021, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till July 5 with certain relaxations.

Now, private companies in all four districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur can operate with 100 per cent employees.

Shopping complexes and malls will reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Churches, temples and mosques can be opened but no festivals will be allowed. 

More to follow...

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19

