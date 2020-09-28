Tamil Nadu govt should join other states in opposing farm laws, says M K Stalin as DMK, allies protest across state

Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition the DMK and its alliance partners on Monday hit the streets across the state protesting against the farm Bills passed by the Parliament and demanded their withdrawal immediately.

DMK President M K Stalin addressed a protest meeting in the neighbouring Kanchipuram district and met with farmers in a village and elicited their views on the legislations.

At the meeting, Stalin asked the Tamil Nadu government to join states like Kerala which have decided to challenge the farm laws in the Supreme Court to save the interests of the farmers. “If the state government does not heed to our demand, the Opposition parties will move the court and seek legal recourse,” Stalin said.

Thousands of workers belonging to the DMK, Congress, VCK, Left parties and MDMK protested against the farm laws across the state, as part of a decision taken by the DMK-led alliance to intensify their protests. The protests by the Opposition parties came a day after the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Ram Nath Kovind had signed all three Bills into law.

At the protest meeting, Stalin also launched an all-round attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not coming forward to help farmers.

“The Prime Minister proudly claims he is the son of a poor mother, but he does not understand he has made many people poor after coming to power. Likewise, the Chief Minister says he is a farmer but supports Bills that are against farmers,” he said.

Stalin also warned that the protests against the farm laws will continue in Tamil Nadu till the Centre withdraws the legislations. He accused the BJP Government of infringing upon the state’s right by passing laws relating to agriculture, which is a state subject.

DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin and other senior leaders of the party participated in a protest in Chennai.