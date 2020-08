A 'tamra patra' (copper sheet) specially prepared for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the Ram Temple had been sent by the Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

The 'tamra patra', which was put into the 'vedi' (the altar) of the Temple base along with the silver bricks by prime minister Narendra Modi, was engraved with a write up on the religious importance of the Ram Temple.

The priest, who conducted the puja, mentioned the 'tamra patra' during the rituals before Modi.