Tatas importing two dozen cryogenic tankers for oxygen supply amid Covid-19 surge

Tatas importing tankers for oxygen amid Covid surge

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 21 2021, 12:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group has decided to help out the country as it reels under medical oxygen shortage in the wake of ever-growing demand for the gas to help Covid-19 patients.

“The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country. #ThisIsTata,” the Tata Group posted in its social media platforms.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the people of India is laudatory and we at the Tata Group, are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against Covid-19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost our health Infrastructure,” it said.

