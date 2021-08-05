Teens with comorbidities to likely be prioritised when inoculation drive begins: Report

While the Health Ministry is yet to take a final call on the matter of vaccination for children, the government may prioritise teens with comorbidities based on the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC).

In a press briefing earlier this week, NEGVAC co-chairman V K Paul had said, "Prioritising children with comorbidities would be scientifically appropriate and valid".

While launching the second phase of its nationwide vaccination campaign to inoculate those above 45 years of age, the government had opened doors first for those with pre-existing medical conditions. The same route might be taken with children as the expert panel suggested that children above 12 years of age with serious conditions are more vulnerable than normal kids.

This comes as concerns surfaced after the deadly second wave, that the next rise in infections might affect the younger population more severely.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in July told BJP MPs that Covid vaccination for children is likely to start soon during the BJP parliamentary party meeting. He reportedly said that a vaccine for children is expected soon.

Meanwhile, government health expert N K Arora said India may consider the issue of vaccinating 12 to18-year-old children after another three months by when the drug regulator would be able to examine the clinical trial data on nearly 1,000 adolescents who participated in the evaluation exercise of a new Covid-19 vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila.

"Since it may take 8-10 weeks for the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation to review the Zydus Cadila vaccination data, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) may take a decision on giving vaccines to 12-18-year-olds sometime between October and December,” NK Arora, one of the Centre’s top advisors on Covid-19 vaccination policy, had told DH.

India’s drug regulator is currently reviewing the safety and tolerability data submitted by Zydus Cadila on children as part of the clinical trials of its vaccine aimed at inoculating those in the age group of 12-18 years. Bharat Biotech is also carrying out Phase II/III trials of the whole-virion inactivated SARS-Cov-2 vaccine on children in the age group of 2-18 years.