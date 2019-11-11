Temple a godsend for Ayodhya

Shambhu Singh looks elated and is brimming with hope. “Construction of Ram temple will definitely boost the economy as the tourist footfall will increase manifold,” says Singh who runs a puja shop near ‘Ram ki Pedi’ along the Saryu river. “We are hoping to see the first signs of it on kartik purnima snan. Preparations are underway for the mela.”

Singh is among those in Ayodhya hoping for an economic revival in the city after the SC permitted the construction of a Ram temple in the holy town.

Satisfied with the apex court’s verdict, locals who participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for years, including witnessing the demolition of the Babri mosque, hope that the government will soon set the process in motion for the construction of a “magnificent” temple at the birth place of Lord Ram.

On Saturday evening, residents of Ayodhya lit ‘diya’ in their homes and on the banks of the river in a symbolic expression of their happiness over the apex court ruling.

At the moment, preparations are in full swing for the ‘kartik purnima snan mela’ on November 12. Lakhs of devotees are expected to descend on the town to take a dip in the Saryu river.

The district administration on Sunday eased restrictions on the movement of people and allowed the entry of visitors to the Ram Janmabhoomi to see the main site and the idol of the deity amid heavy deployment of security forces in every nook and corner of the city.

“An estimated 10,000 people visit here every day,” says a shopkeeper near the entrance of Ram Janmabhoomi said. “Visitors will grow manifold once the proposed temple is constructed. Lord Ram will bring more prosperity and fortunes to us and the entire country.”

Security personnel deployed at the site are also praying, hoping to see an improvement in security arrangements.

“We have to frisk every single visitor at a number of checkpoints created at the main site as we do not have hi-tech equipment required for it,” a security personnel tells DH. “There is a very small budget for this. We hope that the security budget will further increase. With installation of hi tech equipment, visitors will also feel relieved.”