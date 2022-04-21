Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says Amit Shah

Emphasising that action against terrorism cannot be contradictory to human rights, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said he has "some differences" with human rights organisations when they raise questions about anti-terror actions, as terrorism is the biggest form of rights violation.

Speaking at the 13th Foundation Day of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shah said India is the country which has “bore the maximum brunt” of terrorism, which is the “biggest curse” of the society and the “biggest form” of human rights violation.

"I have some differences with human rights organisations. Whenever there is an anti-terror action, some rights groups come forward to raise the issue. But I strongly believe that there cannot be a bigger human rights violation than terrorism…Action against terrorism cannot be contradictory to human rights,” he said.

It is absolutely necessary to root out terrorism to protect human rights, he said.

Highlighting that the Narendra Modi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Shah said the authorities have taken strong action against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and it has helped in containing terrorism in the region.

He referred to NIA registering cases against terror funding from 2018 when for the first time such an action was taken. Shah said this has resulted in choking the financial roots of terror outfits.

"In 2021-22, the NIA registered many cases which helped in destroying sleeper cells in Jammu and Kashmir. It has taken strong action against the logistics and supply chain and those who had helped terrorism and were living respectfully in society. They were exposed by the NIA and brought to justice. This is a big thing," he said.

"We have to root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. So, we have to destroy the mechanism of terror funding. Because of the terror funding cases of Jammu and Kashmir registered by the NIA, it has become very difficult now to provide funds for terror acts there," he said.

