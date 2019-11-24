Tharoor comments on Maha drama in typical fashion

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor retweeted one of his old tweets yesterday in response to the surprising political happenings in Maharashtra. The tweet from about two years ago said “Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician First Known Use: 1845 Most recent use: 26/7/17”

He added a comment to the retweet “Correction: Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai” referring to the political drama that was unfolding in the state.

A flurry of Twitter users responded to Dr Tharoor’s comment on the usage of the word and the political drama in Maharashtra.

@ajay_prabhu_n replied “Sir, please tell if the usage is correct. Amit shah saved Sonia gandhi from being a snollygoster today in Mumbai”

What is the word (US or UK dialect) for - ' Congress and Shiv Sena licking it's own wounds after a sound thrashing by @AmitShah '?

@Ntanjore tweeted “No mr Tharoor it was a Red Herring and you were colour blind to see it! When your secular party chose to interwine hands with communal Sena it was kosher ? Wasn't it renegade? It does hurt when Ur outsmarted at the goal post!”

@agnishul replied “What is the word (US or UK dialect) for - ' Congress and Shiv Sena licking it's own wounds after a sound thrashing by @AmitShah'? I am sure a man of your vocabulary could come up with a word for this phenomenon. #MaharashtraPolitics”

On Saturday, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister of the state respectively in a surprise turn of events when a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was expected to form a government.