Tharoor gets Sahitya Akademi Award for Era of Darkness

Shashi Tharoor won Sahitya Akademi award in 2019, for his book, "An Era of Darkness".
An Era of Darkness is the novel that describes the British rule in India and was published in 2016.
PRESS RELEASE: Sahitya Akademi announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Award- 2019 in 23 languages today. @prahladspatel, @pspoffice, @MinOfCultureGoI, @ksraosahitya, @PIB_India, @MIB_India, @DDNational pic.twitter.com/KqDdWSnAnk
— Sahitya Akademi (@sahityaakademi) December 18, 2019
He won this award under the category of non-fiction autobiography/biography.
He will be presented the award on February 25, 2019.
