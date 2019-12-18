Tharoor gets Sahitya Akademi Award for Era of Darkness

  • Dec 18 2019, 16:21pm ist
Shashi Tharoor won Sahitya Akademi award in 2019, for his book, "An Era of Darkness". 

An Era of Darkness is the novel that describes the British rule in India and was published in 2016.

He won this award under the category of non-fiction autobiography/biography. 

He will be presented the award on February 25, 2019. 

