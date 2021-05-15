The curious case of gaps between Covid-19 vaccine doses in India, UK

India earlier this week decided to widen the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, backed by the findings of a UK-based study. In a confusing turn of events, the United Kingdom in the same week opted to shorten that window to eight weeks, citing concerns over the fast-spreading B.1.617 variant, informally known as the “Indian variant”.

The flip-flopping over the interval between vaccine doses and the studies around it have left many scratching their heads. While the Covid-19 working group in India said that its recommendations were rooted in scientific evidence, some view the decision as a tactic by the Centre to ration out its dwindling vaccine supply.

Britain’s U-turn on its vaccine policy is likely to whip up even more confusion, especially since Britain was the first to lengthen the dosage gap of the Pfizer vaccine in December to 12 weeks in order to administer more first doses. The move went against medical advice at the time and stirred up controversy. Five months later, Britain seems to have caught a lucky break with its gamble.

Read: Experts attribute lockdown as main factor behind fall in Covid-19 cases in Delhi

British studies have claimed that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine turned out to be far more effective on the ground with at least a 12-week gap between doses, findings also backed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Indian Covid think tank reportedly based its recommendations on these findings.

The longer gap will likely give the Centre and manufacturers more breathing room to produce more vaccines, while covering a larger population of the country with a first dose. Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla has applauded the move, saying it will provide better protection and help India distribute its vaccine stock more efficiently.

However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s change of track in response to the variant that emerged out of India has thrown the issue up in the air. Johnson reasoned that the new variant, which is reportedly 50 per cent more infectitious than the variant that originated in the UK, could threaten to veer the country off course on its roadmap to a full reopening.

Johnson said that reducing the vaccine gap for those over 50 years and clinically vulnerable would help arrest the new strain as more people are fully protected earlier than planned.

The UK’s surprising volte-face lends weight to the scepticism of some Indian experts and scientists who have not been entirely convinced by the studies on the AstraZeneca vaccine gap. Some health experts have said that the gap may prove to be too long, given the uncertainty around the virus’ rapid mutation.