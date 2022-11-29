'The Kashmir Files' row: Sanjay Raut backs IFFI jury chief Nadav Lapid

Terming The Kashmir Files as a propaganda by one party against another, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut came out in defence of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chief Nadav Lapid who slammed the Vivek Agnihotri film, here on Tuesday.

"This is true about The Kashmir Files... It was a propaganda by one party against another... The maximum number of killings in Kashmir have taken place after this film. Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel were killed... But, a party and the government were busy with publicity," said Raut to mediapersons.

He asked where The Kashmir Files people were when the killings were going on in Kashmir, with even the children of Kashmiri Pandits launching an agitation.

"Nobody stepped forward then... and there were no plans for a 'Kashmir Files 2.0' then... Let them make it," said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader's comments came a day after the 53rd IFFI-2022 jury head Lapid lashed out at the inclusion of The Kashmir Files in the list labelling it as "a vulgar, propaganda film, inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival".

The Israeli film-maker also observed at the closing ceremony in Goa how the jury was "disturbed and shocked" that the film was screened at the festival, inciting a row in different circles.

Lapid's comments attracted condemnation from the Israel Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon while a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has lodged a complaint seeking action in the matter.