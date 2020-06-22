The Lead: Sonu Sood on how he is helping migrants

The Lead: Reel and real life hero Sonu Sood on how he is helping migrant workers reach home

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2020, 07:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 07:52 ist
Actor Sonu Sood. (File Photo)

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH's Nina C George speaks to actor Sonu Sood about how he is helping migrant workers reach home and bring a smile on their faces.

