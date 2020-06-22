The Lead: Reel and real life hero Sonu Sood on how he is helping migrant workers reach home

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH's Nina C George speaks to actor Sonu Sood about how he is helping migrant workers reach home and bring a smile on their faces.

