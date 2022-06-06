The rise and fall of Nupur Sharma

The BJP's Nupur Sharma is trapped in the eye of a storm and there seems to be no way out. Once a prominent face of the BJP’s Delhi Wing, Nupur was suspended from the party a week after an FIR was registered against her for remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate. Nupur has always been a prominent yet controversial figure in Indian politics.

A former president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), Nupur is an advocate by profession and was the spokesperson for the BJP’s Delhi wing. Nupur has been active in politics since her time in college. She contested and won the DUSU student election on an ABVP ticket and became its president in 2008.

On Nov. 6, 2008, SAR Geelani, the former accused in the Parliament attack case, had been invited to participate in a seminar titled 'Communalism, Fascism and Democracy: Rhetoric and Reality'. Nupur led an ABVP mob into and vandalised the arts faculty seminar room at the university. An activist spat at Geelani's face and Nupur was seen heckling him.

This incident shaped Nupur's image to a large extent. She then became a member of the National Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). She also held the position of National Media Co-In Charge of the BJYM and was a member of the State Executive Committee of the BJP Delhi unit.

The BJP chose to field Nupur in the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections against the present Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which gave a huge boost to her political career. She, however, suffered a setback when she lost by over 31,000 votes in the election.

Fast-forward to today - Nupur’s latest controversy has resulted in widespread chaos not only within but outside the country as well, with several countries demanding a public apology from the BJP over her statement. As a result, Nupur has been sacked from party responsibilities until an inquiry into the matter determines what needs to happen next.