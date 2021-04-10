These five states account for 72% of India's active Covid-19 cases

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 72.23 per cent of the country's total active Covid-19 cases which have breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-half-months, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Ten districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Delhi, Raipur, Durg and Aurangabad account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases which have climbed to 10,46,631 and now comprise 7.93 per cent of the total infections, it said.

A net increase of 67,023 cases have been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra alone accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases in the country, the ministry said.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan — have shown a steep rise in the daily Covid-19 cases accounting for 82.82 per cent of the new infections, it said.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,45,384 new coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,32,05,926,

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,993. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 11,447 cases while Uttar Pradesh reported 9,587 new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,90,859 with 77,567 recoveries being registered in a day.

"Daily Deaths continue to show an upward trend. A total of 794 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said, highlighting that 10 states account for 86.78 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 301 followed by Chhattisgarh (91).

Twelve states and union territories have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

These are Puducherry, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.80 crore, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 9,80,75,160 vaccine doses have been administered through 14,75,410 sessions till 7 am, according to the provisional report.

These include 89,88,373 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,79,821 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,67,330 FLWs who have received the first dose, 46,59,035 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,86,53,105 and 15,90,388 beneficiaries aged above 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively and 2,82,55,044 and 5,82,064 beneficiaries aged between 45 to 60 received the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 60.62 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Over 34 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, it said.

As on day-84 of the vaccination drive (April 9), 34,15,055 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,06,037 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 46,207 sessions for the first dose and 4,09,018 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day.