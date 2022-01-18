Three Maoists killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Bijapur

At least three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday morning.

According to Sangram Singh Patil Ganapatrao, superintendent of police, Telangana's Mulugu district, two of the slain Maoists are male and one female. The police are ascertaining their identity. “It was a joint operation of the Telangana, Chhattisgarh police and the CRPF based on the information about Maoist movement and activities in the border forest areas,” Patil told DH.

The incident occurred at about 7 am in the forests of south Bijapur district close to the Telangana border. A constable with Greyhounds (Telangana's elite anti-Maoist commando force) was injured in action and was shifted to Hyderabad for better medical care and is stated as out of danger.

In a similar joint operation that took place last month, six Maoists, including four women, were killed in south Chhattisgarh forests. The Telangana police have, in recent months, stepped up its vigil in the districts bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh based on inputs that Maoists could be regrouping, planning to carry out activities like attacks on the security forces.

The Telangana police has in recent months stepped up its vigil in the districts bordering Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh based on inputs that Maoists could be regrouping, planning to carry out activities like attacks on the security forces.

In its 2021 round-up report, the Telangana police department said that it thwarted the “desperate efforts of CPI (Maoist) to revive the insurgent movement in Telangana.”

Watch the latest DH videos: