Three medium-intensity earthquakes hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

  • Jul 17 2020, 21:04 ist
Three medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.  

Two of the quakes of the magnitude of more than five occurred within a span of 40 minutes.

According to the NCS, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitudes occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

Another quake of 5.1 magnitudes hit the archipelago 6.59 pm at a depth of 62 kilometres. The third earthquake of 5.6 magnitudes occurred at 7.33 pm at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a high-seismic zone and is prone to earthquakes.

