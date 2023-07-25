Ticketing services not available on IRCTC site, app due to technical reasons

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said ticketing services were not available on its website and mobile application due to technical reasons.
The public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Railways also informed that its technical team is working on resolving the issue.
"Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue," the IRCTC said in a tweet.
Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc.
— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023
"Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc."
