Tiffin, cane bombs recovered in Jharkhand, defused

A senior police officer said there was also information that members of a militant outfit were present in the forest

PTI
PTI, Latehar,
  • Dec 25 2021, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 12:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS File Photo

Around 25 tiffin bombs and cane bombs have been recovered by police in a forest in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot near Barwaia Kalan village with a bomb disposal squad and defused the explosives on Friday, they said.

A senior police officer said there was also information that members of a militant outfit were present in the forest, and investigation is under way.

“We believe they were planning something sinister with the explosives, which were recovered and defused in time,” he said. 

